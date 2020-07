Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Enjoy the condominium lifestyle in this secure condominium community of Natures Hideaway. Comes with a fully equipped kitchen with a refrigerator, built-in microwave, electric range, and dishwasher. A stackable washer and dryer is included. Has a combination living room/dining room. Bedrooms are split with a guest bedroom in the front and master in the back.