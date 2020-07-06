6014 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Beautifully updated! 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths over 1500sq. This home features brand new kitchen appliances, updated lighting package, brushed nickle accents, ALL new luxury flooring and a designer paint job! Highly desirable community with A rated elementary schools and resort style amenities that include a newly built state of the art workout facility, 2 pools, parks / fields, and community favorites - food truck Friday ! The new Durbin Parke Town Center is just minutes away with quick access to I95 & 9B. These units include exterior maintenance of lawn, stucco, and roof - maintained by the association.