Jacksonville, FL
6014 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR
Last updated February 15 2020 at 2:11 PM

6014 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR

6014 Bartram Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6014 Bartram Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated! 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths over 1500sq. This home features brand new kitchen appliances, updated lighting package, brushed nickle accents, ALL new luxury flooring and a designer paint job! Highly desirable community with A rated elementary schools and resort style amenities that include a newly built state of the art workout facility, 2 pools, parks / fields, and community favorites - food truck Friday ! The new Durbin Parke Town Center is just minutes away with quick access to I95 & 9B. These units include exterior maintenance of lawn, stucco, and roof - maintained by the association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have any available units?
6014 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6014 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have?
Some of 6014 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6014 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6014 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 6014 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6014 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 6014 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR offers parking.
Does 6014 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have a pool?
Yes, 6014 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR has a pool.
Does 6014 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have accessible units?
No, 6014 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6014 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR has units with dishwashers.

