594 East 60th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

This single family home is located near the cross sections of N. Main St. and MLK park way, a short drive to the boroughs of Riverside and San Marco, and the sun kissed Jacksonville beaches. Brush away concerns of Town Center traffic for everyday necessities, and avoid headaches by living close to Caroll`s Meat Shoppe, Harvey`s Super Market, AMC Regency Theater just over the Matthews bridge along with many near by parks and marinas.



- Updated Kitchen and Appliances

- New HVAC System

- New Hot Water Heater

- Completely re-painted interior, exterior and new flooring throughout.



Additional Monthly Charges:

- Smart Locks: $7.50

- HVAC Filters: $20.00

- Water / Sewer / Trash: $00



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.