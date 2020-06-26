All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:55 PM

594 East 60th Street

Location

594 East 60th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This single family home is located near the cross sections of N. Main St. and MLK park way, a short drive to the boroughs of Riverside and San Marco, and the sun kissed Jacksonville beaches. Brush away concerns of Town Center traffic for everyday necessities, and avoid headaches by living close to Caroll`s Meat Shoppe, Harvey`s Super Market, AMC Regency Theater just over the Matthews bridge along with many near by parks and marinas.

- Updated Kitchen and Appliances
- New HVAC System
- New Hot Water Heater
- Completely re-painted interior, exterior and new flooring throughout.

Additional Monthly Charges:
- Smart Locks: $7.50
- HVAC Filters: $20.00
- Water / Sewer / Trash: $00

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

