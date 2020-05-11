All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5931 GREEN POND DR
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:28 PM

5931 GREEN POND DR

5931 Green Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5931 Green Pond Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in Bartram Springs! Split floor plan. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets and solid surface countertops. Stainless steel appliances. Wood laminate floors and tile throughout. Family room has built ins and fireplace. Spacious owners suite with beautiful tray ceilings. Bathroom has separate garden tub and shower stall. Three guest bedrooms and guest bathroom. Fenced in backyard overlooking pond. A rated school system! Close to great shopping and restaurants. Centrally located to both military bases. Non smokers only. Pets upon approval with a $250 non refundable per pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5931 GREEN POND DR have any available units?
5931 GREEN POND DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5931 GREEN POND DR have?
Some of 5931 GREEN POND DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5931 GREEN POND DR currently offering any rent specials?
5931 GREEN POND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5931 GREEN POND DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5931 GREEN POND DR is pet friendly.
Does 5931 GREEN POND DR offer parking?
No, 5931 GREEN POND DR does not offer parking.
Does 5931 GREEN POND DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5931 GREEN POND DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5931 GREEN POND DR have a pool?
Yes, 5931 GREEN POND DR has a pool.
Does 5931 GREEN POND DR have accessible units?
No, 5931 GREEN POND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5931 GREEN POND DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5931 GREEN POND DR does not have units with dishwashers.
