5931 GREEN POND DR

Great home in Bartram Springs! Split floor plan. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets and solid surface countertops. Stainless steel appliances. Wood laminate floors and tile throughout. Family room has built ins and fireplace. Spacious owners suite with beautiful tray ceilings. Bathroom has separate garden tub and shower stall. Three guest bedrooms and guest bathroom. Fenced in backyard overlooking pond. A rated school system! Close to great shopping and restaurants. Centrally located to both military bases. Non smokers only. Pets upon approval with a $250 non refundable per pet fee