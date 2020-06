Amenities

Oak Hill/WEST SIDE HOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points, I-10 west to, I-295 south to, 103rd. East to Tampico Rd., right on Hafford Ln. and right on Calima Pl. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, living room, dinning room, kitchen [R/R/DW], carpet and tile flooring, ceiling fans, new central AC, WD hookup, screened porch, patio and fenced back yard, 1000 sqft., will consider small pets with NRPF, $1050 security, non smoking [AVNSLB pm dj] available now