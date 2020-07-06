All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

5811 Geranium Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated home in Magnolia Gardens in Jacksonville, FL. This spacious home offers 4 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Updated Kitchen and Bath. New painted interior, New carpet, New laminate flooring. New Stove & Range Hood. No evictions in the last 24 months. Proof of income, job verification, Pet fee $100. Washer & Dryer Hook Ups. We don't supply refrigerator. Security Deposit is $1,000. A quick screening is free if you pass that then there is a $40.00 application fee to verify your rent, criminal record, eviction status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 100
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5811 GERANIUM RD have any available units?
5811 GERANIUM RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5811 GERANIUM RD have?
Some of 5811 GERANIUM RD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5811 GERANIUM RD currently offering any rent specials?
5811 GERANIUM RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5811 GERANIUM RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5811 GERANIUM RD is pet friendly.
Does 5811 GERANIUM RD offer parking?
No, 5811 GERANIUM RD does not offer parking.
Does 5811 GERANIUM RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5811 GERANIUM RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5811 GERANIUM RD have a pool?
No, 5811 GERANIUM RD does not have a pool.
Does 5811 GERANIUM RD have accessible units?
No, 5811 GERANIUM RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5811 GERANIUM RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5811 GERANIUM RD does not have units with dishwashers.

