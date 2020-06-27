All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5738 SANDSTONE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5738 SANDSTONE WAY
Last updated December 12 2019 at 12:08 PM

5738 SANDSTONE WAY

5738 Sandstone Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5738 Sandstone Way, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home with the best view in the community on lake and preserve! Relax on your private screened lanai after a long day! Triple sliders bring the outside in. Tile in wet areas; newer carpet in bedrooms & living room. SS Appliances 3 yrs old. Open floor plan downstairs with eat in kitchen & breakfast bar. Large master bedroom & 2nd bedroom upstairs with flex area that could be an office, den or use as a 3rd bedroom area. Amenities inc pool/workout room. Nicely kept Gated community close to 95, 295, Bartram Park/Durbin shops/restaurants. Down the street from Baptist South Hospital. Easy access to downtown or Southside. A great place to call home! Pets limited and must be approved. Non smokers only. Only 2 cars allowed. One in garage and one in driveway. This is strictly enforced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5738 SANDSTONE WAY have any available units?
5738 SANDSTONE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5738 SANDSTONE WAY have?
Some of 5738 SANDSTONE WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5738 SANDSTONE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5738 SANDSTONE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5738 SANDSTONE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 5738 SANDSTONE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 5738 SANDSTONE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5738 SANDSTONE WAY offers parking.
Does 5738 SANDSTONE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5738 SANDSTONE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5738 SANDSTONE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5738 SANDSTONE WAY has a pool.
Does 5738 SANDSTONE WAY have accessible units?
No, 5738 SANDSTONE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5738 SANDSTONE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5738 SANDSTONE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia