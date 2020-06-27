5738 SANDSTONE WAY

Amenities
Beautiful home with the best view in the community on lake and preserve! Relax on your private screened lanai after a long day! Triple sliders bring the outside in. Tile in wet areas; newer carpet in bedrooms & living room. SS Appliances 3 yrs old. Open floor plan downstairs with eat in kitchen & breakfast bar. Large master bedroom & 2nd bedroom upstairs with flex area that could be an office, den or use as a 3rd bedroom area. Amenities inc pool/workout room. Nicely kept Gated community close to 95, 295, Bartram Park/Durbin shops/restaurants. Down the street from Baptist South Hospital. Easy access to downtown or Southside. A great place to call home! Pets limited and must be approved. Non smokers only. Only 2 cars allowed. One in garage and one in driveway. This is strictly enforced.