5738 SANDSTONE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home with the best view in the community on lake and preserve! Relax on your private screened lanai after a long day! Triple sliders bring the outside in. Tile in wet areas; newer carpet in bedrooms & living room. SS Appliances 3 yrs old. Open floor plan downstairs with eat in kitchen & breakfast bar. Large master bedroom & 2nd bedroom upstairs with flex area that could be an office, den or use as a 3rd bedroom area. Amenities inc pool/workout room. Nicely kept Gated community close to 95, 295, Bartram Park/Durbin shops/restaurants. Down the street from Baptist South Hospital. Easy access to downtown or Southside. A great place to call home! Pets limited and must be approved. Non smokers only. Only 2 cars allowed. One in garage and one in driveway. This is strictly enforced.