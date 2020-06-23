All apartments in Jacksonville
5726 Sandstone Way
5726 Sandstone Way

5726 Sandstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

5726 Sandstone Way, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT Location with a view! - Property Id: 93615

This lovely townhome offers 2 bdrm with office/den space upstairs and the the best view in Stonefield. Newly painted downstairs living space with newer floors in master bedroom and upstairs office/den. Kitchen has updated beautiful new tile back splash.
You'll enjoy sitting in the lanai relaxing after a long day or enjoy sipping your coffee in the morning as you watch and/or listen to the birds. This townhouse offers 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. The open concept great room has newer floors and all appliances. A garage with lot's of storage room.
Plus, maintenance free yard!
Stonefield is a quiet community which is close to shopping, easy interstate access community, pool and fitness center.
No smoking.
1 small pet under 20 lbs. There is a nonrefundable $200.00 pet deposit for each pet.
Don't miss your opportunity to live in the best townhouse in Stonefield!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93615
Property Id 93615

(RLNE4613073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5726 Sandstone Way have any available units?
5726 Sandstone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5726 Sandstone Way have?
Some of 5726 Sandstone Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5726 Sandstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
5726 Sandstone Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5726 Sandstone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5726 Sandstone Way is pet friendly.
Does 5726 Sandstone Way offer parking?
Yes, 5726 Sandstone Way does offer parking.
Does 5726 Sandstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5726 Sandstone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5726 Sandstone Way have a pool?
Yes, 5726 Sandstone Way has a pool.
Does 5726 Sandstone Way have accessible units?
No, 5726 Sandstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5726 Sandstone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5726 Sandstone Way does not have units with dishwashers.
