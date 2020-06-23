5726 Sandstone Way

Amenities
GREAT Location with a view! - Property Id: 93615
This lovely townhome offers 2 bdrm with office/den space upstairs and the the best view in Stonefield. Newly painted downstairs living space with newer floors in master bedroom and upstairs office/den. Kitchen has updated beautiful new tile back splash.
You'll enjoy sitting in the lanai relaxing after a long day or enjoy sipping your coffee in the morning as you watch and/or listen to the birds. This townhouse offers 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. The open concept great room has newer floors and all appliances. A garage with lot's of storage room.
Plus, maintenance free yard!
Stonefield is a quiet community which is close to shopping, easy interstate access community, pool and fitness center.
No smoking.
1 small pet under 20 lbs. There is a nonrefundable $200.00 pet deposit for each pet.
Don't miss your opportunity to live in the best townhouse in Stonefield!
