Amenities

recently renovated extra storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located in North Jacksonville just off of Edgewood Ave W. Freshly painted interior with great layout and new flooring throughout. Completely remodeled bathroom fit for a king and queen. Wrap around kitchen with tons of cabinet and countertop space and a breakfast bar overlooking the living room perfect for entertaining company. Shed in backyard for your additional storage needs. Call today!