Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking pool

Rare 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse unit available with walk in closet, newer central a/c and private backyard! Ample parking with onsite storage. $40 water, sewage, trash, and monthly pest control.

Quiet community with private pet park and ample parking! Steps to bus stops going east and west of Timuquana, restaurants and other retail, churches and convenience store. Minutes drive to Rowe's IGA, Save A Lot, and the new Amazon distribution center on Blanding!