Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Don't miss this beautiful 2 bedroom/2.5 bath END UNIT town-home with large screened patio on peaceful nature preserve. Home has a large master suite with garden bath. Extra living space with an open den/office or upstairs living room, 2' blinds, ceiling fans and much more! Kitchen has electric range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, 42' cabinets and beveled counter tops. Indoor laundry with washer and dryer. HOME IS ALSO LISTED FOR SALE. WHICH EVER COMES FIRST.