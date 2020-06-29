All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5685 MARATHON PKWY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5685 MARATHON PKWY
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

5685 MARATHON PKWY

5685 Marathon Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5685 Marathon Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fire pit
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
This single level townhome features a stainless steel oven and refrigerator! The kitchen also includes a dishwasher and double sink! New floors installed in main living areas and walls are freshly painted! Home is fenced in the rear with a unique brick fire pit to enjoy on those chilly evenings! About a 5 minute drive and less than 4 miles to NAS Jax!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5685 MARATHON PKWY have any available units?
5685 MARATHON PKWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5685 MARATHON PKWY have?
Some of 5685 MARATHON PKWY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5685 MARATHON PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
5685 MARATHON PKWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5685 MARATHON PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 5685 MARATHON PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5685 MARATHON PKWY offer parking?
No, 5685 MARATHON PKWY does not offer parking.
Does 5685 MARATHON PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5685 MARATHON PKWY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5685 MARATHON PKWY have a pool?
No, 5685 MARATHON PKWY does not have a pool.
Does 5685 MARATHON PKWY have accessible units?
No, 5685 MARATHON PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 5685 MARATHON PKWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5685 MARATHON PKWY has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia