This single level townhome features a stainless steel oven and refrigerator! The kitchen also includes a dishwasher and double sink! New floors installed in main living areas and walls are freshly painted! Home is fenced in the rear with a unique brick fire pit to enjoy on those chilly evenings! About a 5 minute drive and less than 4 miles to NAS Jax!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5685 MARATHON PKWY have any available units?
5685 MARATHON PKWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.