This townhome is a spacious end unit. There is an enclosed patio that opens up to a fenced rear yard. The property is currently occupied, however, tenant will be vacating the property by the end of April.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5652 MARATHON PKWY have any available units?
5652 MARATHON PKWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.