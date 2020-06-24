All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5652 MARATHON PKWY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5652 MARATHON PKWY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5652 MARATHON PKWY

5652 Marathon Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5652 Marathon Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This townhome is a spacious end unit. There is an enclosed patio that opens up to a fenced rear yard. The property is currently occupied, however, tenant will be vacating the property by the end of April.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5652 MARATHON PKWY have any available units?
5652 MARATHON PKWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5652 MARATHON PKWY have?
Some of 5652 MARATHON PKWY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5652 MARATHON PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
5652 MARATHON PKWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5652 MARATHON PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 5652 MARATHON PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5652 MARATHON PKWY offer parking?
Yes, 5652 MARATHON PKWY offers parking.
Does 5652 MARATHON PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5652 MARATHON PKWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5652 MARATHON PKWY have a pool?
No, 5652 MARATHON PKWY does not have a pool.
Does 5652 MARATHON PKWY have accessible units?
No, 5652 MARATHON PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 5652 MARATHON PKWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5652 MARATHON PKWY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia