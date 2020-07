Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a quiet street in Jacksonville Heights. It has been fully updated and has a large den and tile throughout the main living areas. Master bath has a walk-in shower. Call us today to schedule a showing.