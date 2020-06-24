All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 564 ARBORWOOD DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
564 ARBORWOOD DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

564 ARBORWOOD DR

564 Arborwood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

564 Arborwood Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Come Home To North Creek! Beautiful two story with gorgeous tile work and bronze accents. A huge L-shaped island takes center stage in this open kitchen. Tons of cabinets surround all stainless steel appliances and a big pantry. A formal living room and elegant dining room downstairs with laundry and half bath. The spacious master bedroom on the first floor has large master bath with garden tub, extended vanity and separate shower. Upstairs is three guest bedrooms, full bath, and a huge loft. Keep all your toys in three-car garage, screened porch, and a back yard all fenced in with a manicured lawn. Washer and dryer included as is! Pets are upon approval with non-refundable pet fee. ($250) Non-smokers please.North Creek amenities include clubhouse, pool, outdoor play area, and tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 564 ARBORWOOD DR have any available units?
564 ARBORWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 564 ARBORWOOD DR have?
Some of 564 ARBORWOOD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 564 ARBORWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
564 ARBORWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564 ARBORWOOD DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 564 ARBORWOOD DR is pet friendly.
Does 564 ARBORWOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 564 ARBORWOOD DR offers parking.
Does 564 ARBORWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 564 ARBORWOOD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 564 ARBORWOOD DR have a pool?
Yes, 564 ARBORWOOD DR has a pool.
Does 564 ARBORWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 564 ARBORWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 564 ARBORWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 564 ARBORWOOD DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia