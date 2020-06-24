564 ARBORWOOD DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Come Home To North Creek! Beautiful two story with gorgeous tile work and bronze accents. A huge L-shaped island takes center stage in this open kitchen. Tons of cabinets surround all stainless steel appliances and a big pantry. A formal living room and elegant dining room downstairs with laundry and half bath. The spacious master bedroom on the first floor has large master bath with garden tub, extended vanity and separate shower. Upstairs is three guest bedrooms, full bath, and a huge loft. Keep all your toys in three-car garage, screened porch, and a back yard all fenced in with a manicured lawn. Washer and dryer included as is! Pets are upon approval with non-refundable pet fee. ($250) Non-smokers please.North Creek amenities include clubhouse, pool, outdoor play area, and tennis.