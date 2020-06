Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

Pool home for rent in Venetia! 3 large living/family areas. Traditional living room next to a traditional dining room. Another small family room that is connected to an air conditioned porch. The home also has a den with a bar. Large, enclosed sun porch not included in the square footage with mini fridge and sink. Plenty of privacy in the backyard with fences and landscaping. 2 space carport with storage detached from the home. Mostly tile, with parkay floors and carpet in the bedroom.