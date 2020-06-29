All apartments in Jacksonville
5616 Bennington Drive
5616 Bennington Drive

5616 Bennington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5616 Bennington Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
•Three bedrooms with full Jack-n-Jill bathroom upstairs
•New Carpeting
•Half bath downstairs
•Kitchen has bay-window eat-in area; all appliances and large pass-thru
•Vinyl tile entrance and kitchen
•Designer paint thru-out
•Large screened back patio
•Inside storage room
•One car garage
•Fenced backyard

NOTE:
•Security deposit amount may vary
••No pets allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5616 Bennington Drive have any available units?
5616 Bennington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5616 Bennington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5616 Bennington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 Bennington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5616 Bennington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5616 Bennington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5616 Bennington Drive offers parking.
Does 5616 Bennington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 Bennington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 Bennington Drive have a pool?
No, 5616 Bennington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5616 Bennington Drive have accessible units?
No, 5616 Bennington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 Bennington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5616 Bennington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5616 Bennington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5616 Bennington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

