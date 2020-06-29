5616 Bennington Drive

Amenities
•Three bedrooms with full Jack-n-Jill bathroom upstairs
•New Carpeting
•Half bath downstairs
•Kitchen has bay-window eat-in area; all appliances and large pass-thru
•Vinyl tile entrance and kitchen
•Designer paint thru-out
•Large screened back patio
•Inside storage room
•One car garage
•Fenced backyard
NOTE:
•Security deposit amount may vary
••No pets allowed
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.