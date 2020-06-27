5615 Bennington Drive

Amenities
•3 bedroom/2.5 town home
•New luxury wood vinyl plank flooring in living/dining and bedrooms, ceramic tile in kitchen & bathroom
•New designer two tone paint with wood trim upstairs
•Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, pantry closet, extra cabinet & counter-top and eat-in space
•Modern light fixtures & ceiling fan downstairs
•Inside washer/dryer connections located upstairs
•Large closet with two rows of shelving/hanging space
•Master bathroom has soaking tub
•Wood deck
•Fenced backyard
**New bedroom pictures with same floors as downstairs coming soon!!
NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.