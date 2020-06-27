All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5615 Bennington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5615 Bennington Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 3:18 PM

5615 Bennington Drive

5615 Bennington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5615 Bennington Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•3 bedroom/2.5 town home
•New luxury wood vinyl plank flooring in living/dining and bedrooms, ceramic tile in kitchen & bathroom
•New designer two tone paint with wood trim upstairs
•Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, pantry closet, extra cabinet & counter-top and eat-in space
•Modern light fixtures & ceiling fan downstairs
•Inside washer/dryer connections located upstairs
•Large closet with two rows of shelving/hanging space
•Master bathroom has soaking tub
•Wood deck
•Fenced backyard
**New bedroom pictures with same floors as downstairs coming soon!!

NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5615 Bennington Drive have any available units?
5615 Bennington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5615 Bennington Drive have?
Some of 5615 Bennington Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5615 Bennington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5615 Bennington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5615 Bennington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5615 Bennington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5615 Bennington Drive offer parking?
No, 5615 Bennington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5615 Bennington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5615 Bennington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5615 Bennington Drive have a pool?
No, 5615 Bennington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5615 Bennington Drive have accessible units?
No, 5615 Bennington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5615 Bennington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5615 Bennington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia