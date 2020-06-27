5615 Bennington Drive

Amenities

•3 bedroom/2.5 town home

•New luxury wood vinyl plank flooring in living/dining and bedrooms, ceramic tile in kitchen & bathroom

•New designer two tone paint with wood trim upstairs

•Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, pantry closet, extra cabinet & counter-top and eat-in space

•Modern light fixtures & ceiling fan downstairs

•Inside washer/dryer connections located upstairs

•Large closet with two rows of shelving/hanging space

•Master bathroom has soaking tub

•Wood deck

•Fenced backyard

**New bedroom pictures with same floors as downstairs coming soon!!



NOTE:

○○ Security deposit amount may vary

○○○Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

