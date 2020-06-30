5614 Green Forest Dr.

Amenities
OAK HILL - WESTSIDE! - This can be a 4 bedroom or a 3 bedroom with a den! All ceramic tile flooring throughout. Lots of storage closets and space! Clean and well kept. This home has new paint!
WE ARE ALMOST READY FOR SHOW! Please call Jackie @ MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 904-302-9020 X107.
Application Fee: $50 per person
Lease Admin Fee: $95
PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20.
Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX
to complete the application.
(RLNE5180284)