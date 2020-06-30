All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

5614 Green Forest Dr.

5614 Green Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5614 Green Forest Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OAK HILL - WESTSIDE! - This can be a 4 bedroom or a 3 bedroom with a den! All ceramic tile flooring throughout. Lots of storage closets and space! Clean and well kept. This home has new paint!

WE ARE ALMOST READY FOR SHOW! Please call Jackie @ MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 904-302-9020 X107.

Application Fee: $50 per person
Lease Admin Fee: $95

PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20.
Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX
to complete the application.

(RLNE5180284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 Green Forest Dr. have any available units?
5614 Green Forest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5614 Green Forest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5614 Green Forest Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 Green Forest Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5614 Green Forest Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5614 Green Forest Dr. offer parking?
No, 5614 Green Forest Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5614 Green Forest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5614 Green Forest Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 Green Forest Dr. have a pool?
No, 5614 Green Forest Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5614 Green Forest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5614 Green Forest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 Green Forest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5614 Green Forest Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5614 Green Forest Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5614 Green Forest Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

