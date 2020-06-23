All apartments in Jacksonville
5588 Westland Station Road

5588 Westland Station Road · No Longer Available
Location

5588 Westland Station Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay Forest

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy comfortable, one story, Florida style living! This four bedroom, two bath floor plan provides plenty of space for everyone in the family. New vinyl planking in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. All new appliances in the kitchen. Located in the southern suburbs of Jacksonville, you are only a short drive to several local attractions including the Jacksonville Navel Complex, parks and recreation. Enjoy convenience to shopping, dining and entertainment. An easy commute to downtown Jacksonville. Ready for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5588 Westland Station Road have any available units?
5588 Westland Station Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5588 Westland Station Road currently offering any rent specials?
5588 Westland Station Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5588 Westland Station Road pet-friendly?
No, 5588 Westland Station Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5588 Westland Station Road offer parking?
No, 5588 Westland Station Road does not offer parking.
Does 5588 Westland Station Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5588 Westland Station Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5588 Westland Station Road have a pool?
No, 5588 Westland Station Road does not have a pool.
Does 5588 Westland Station Road have accessible units?
No, 5588 Westland Station Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5588 Westland Station Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5588 Westland Station Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5588 Westland Station Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5588 Westland Station Road does not have units with air conditioning.
