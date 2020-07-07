All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

5587 Greatpine Ln S

5587 Greatpine Ln N · No Longer Available
Location

5587 Greatpine Ln N, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72c21f405e ---- Professionally-managed townhouse for rent in Whispering Pines -1500 square feet of living space, end-unit townhouse -3 LARGE bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms -Combo living-dining rooms -Fresh paint, carpet, and tile throughout -Washer/Dryer Hookups -Large screened patio -Fenced backyard -Lawn maintenance included -Up to 2 small pets under 40lbs considered. $250 additional security deposit and monthly pet rent, per approved pet -No smoking -Available for QUICK MOVE-IN -Convenient location off Collins Rd, close to NAS Jax and I-295 Please take a moment to look over the rental qualifications before contacting us for a showing: https://redroosterpm.com/tenants/application-process/ 12-month lease Blinds Carpet Ceiling Fan Central Air Ceramic Tile City Water Dining In Living/Great Room Disposal Driveway Parking Dual Vanity Fence First Floor Master Internet Ready Laundry Room Living/Dining Room Combo No Fireplace Patio Screened Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range W/D Hookups Only Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5587 Greatpine Ln S have any available units?
5587 Greatpine Ln S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5587 Greatpine Ln S have?
Some of 5587 Greatpine Ln S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5587 Greatpine Ln S currently offering any rent specials?
5587 Greatpine Ln S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5587 Greatpine Ln S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5587 Greatpine Ln S is pet friendly.
Does 5587 Greatpine Ln S offer parking?
Yes, 5587 Greatpine Ln S offers parking.
Does 5587 Greatpine Ln S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5587 Greatpine Ln S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5587 Greatpine Ln S have a pool?
No, 5587 Greatpine Ln S does not have a pool.
Does 5587 Greatpine Ln S have accessible units?
No, 5587 Greatpine Ln S does not have accessible units.
Does 5587 Greatpine Ln S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5587 Greatpine Ln S does not have units with dishwashers.

