5587 Greatpine Ln S

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly parking air conditioning

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72c21f405e ---- Professionally-managed townhouse for rent in Whispering Pines -1500 square feet of living space, end-unit townhouse -3 LARGE bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms -Combo living-dining rooms -Fresh paint, carpet, and tile throughout -Washer/Dryer Hookups -Large screened patio -Fenced backyard -Lawn maintenance included -Up to 2 small pets under 40lbs considered. $250 additional security deposit and monthly pet rent, per approved pet -No smoking -Available for QUICK MOVE-IN -Convenient location off Collins Rd, close to NAS Jax and I-295 Please take a moment to look over the rental qualifications before contacting us for a showing: https://redroosterpm.com/tenants/application-process/ 12-month lease