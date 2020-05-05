All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:35 AM

5574 Bryner Drive

5574 Bryner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5574 Bryner Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
•2 bedroom with 2.5 bathroom townhome
•Both bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs
•Master bathroom has garden tub and ceramic flooring
•Half bathroom downstairs
•Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms
•Corner fireplace with large accent mirror above in living room
•Ceramic tile downstairs and carpet upstairs
•Kitchen offers bay window eat-in area, all appliances, pantry closet, breakfast bar
•Partially fenced backyard with no direct neighbor behind you
•Close to shopping, restaurants and NAS Jax

NOTE:
•Security deposit amount may vary
••Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5574 Bryner Drive have any available units?
5574 Bryner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5574 Bryner Drive have?
Some of 5574 Bryner Drive's amenities include pet friendly, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5574 Bryner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5574 Bryner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5574 Bryner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5574 Bryner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5574 Bryner Drive offer parking?
No, 5574 Bryner Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5574 Bryner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5574 Bryner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5574 Bryner Drive have a pool?
No, 5574 Bryner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5574 Bryner Drive have accessible units?
No, 5574 Bryner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5574 Bryner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5574 Bryner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
