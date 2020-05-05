5574 Bryner Drive

Amenities

•2 bedroom with 2.5 bathroom townhome

•Both bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs

•Master bathroom has garden tub and ceramic flooring

•Half bathroom downstairs

•Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms

•Corner fireplace with large accent mirror above in living room

•Ceramic tile downstairs and carpet upstairs

•Kitchen offers bay window eat-in area, all appliances, pantry closet, breakfast bar

•Partially fenced backyard with no direct neighbor behind you

•Close to shopping, restaurants and NAS Jax



NOTE:

•Security deposit amount may vary

••Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.