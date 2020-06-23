5544 Riverton Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and a large, lush green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a patio area, a privacy fence, and a large lawn for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry for your convenience. Additionally, the bedrooms are spacious and open, perfect for relaxing in privacy after a long day.