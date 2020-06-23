All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5544 Riverton Rd

5544 Riverton Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5544 Riverton Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32277
University Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and a large, lush green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a patio area, a privacy fence, and a large lawn for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry for your convenience. Additionally, the bedrooms are spacious and open, perfect for relaxing in privacy after a long day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5544 Riverton Rd have any available units?
5544 Riverton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5544 Riverton Rd have?
Some of 5544 Riverton Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5544 Riverton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5544 Riverton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5544 Riverton Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5544 Riverton Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5544 Riverton Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5544 Riverton Rd offers parking.
Does 5544 Riverton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5544 Riverton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5544 Riverton Rd have a pool?
No, 5544 Riverton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5544 Riverton Rd have accessible units?
No, 5544 Riverton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5544 Riverton Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5544 Riverton Rd has units with dishwashers.
