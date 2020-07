5528 Bristol Bay Lane North

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning

4 BDRM / 3 FULL BATH HOME for RENT - $1600 / Month JACKSONVILLE, FL

VERY CLOSE TO Naval Air Station Jacksonville



1 OR 2 year lease.

Available no earlier than 10 December 2019



** New Carpet install **

Yes you may change the interior paint.

FRONT LIVING ROOM MAY BE USED AS 5TH BDRM OR OFFICE.

SEPARATE LIVING & DINING ROOMS, GREAT ROOM

LARGE OPEN KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

TILED DINING, KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOMS

1 MASTER DOWN W/ GARDEN TUB. & 2ND FL MASTER SUITE.

FENCED YARD. LARGE FLORIDA ROOM W/ A/C & HEAT.

ALL WALK-IN CLOSETS

CABLE PHONE & INTERNET ALL ROOMS

NO PETS



**Yes you can change the paint ** Must be semigloss



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/jacksonville-fl?lid=12871421



