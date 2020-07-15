All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:40 AM

5526 Oak Crossing Drive

5526 Oak Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5526 Oak Crossing Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Overview

Wonderful, single story home for rent in Ortega Crossing! This fantastic property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fully fenced backyard, attic, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, Jack and Jill closets in the master bedroom.
Conveniently located near the Orange Park Mall, NASJAX and 295. -
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, electric stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
LAUNDRY: Washer/dryer hookups only.
FLOORING: Carpet flooring.
HEAT/COOLING: Central A/C.
PARKING: 2 car attached garage and driveway.
PETS: One pet is considered with pet rent of 25.00 per month .
Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.

(RLNE4980861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5526 Oak Crossing Drive have any available units?
5526 Oak Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5526 Oak Crossing Drive have?
Some of 5526 Oak Crossing Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5526 Oak Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5526 Oak Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5526 Oak Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5526 Oak Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5526 Oak Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5526 Oak Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 5526 Oak Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5526 Oak Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5526 Oak Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 5526 Oak Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5526 Oak Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 5526 Oak Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5526 Oak Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5526 Oak Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.
