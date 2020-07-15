5526 Oak Crossing Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

- Overview



Wonderful, single story home for rent in Ortega Crossing! This fantastic property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fully fenced backyard, attic, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, Jack and Jill closets in the master bedroom.

Conveniently located near the Orange Park Mall, NASJAX and 295. -

KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, electric stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

LAUNDRY: Washer/dryer hookups only.

FLOORING: Carpet flooring.

HEAT/COOLING: Central A/C.

PARKING: 2 car attached garage and driveway.

PETS: One pet is considered with pet rent of 25.00 per month .

Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.

SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.



(RLNE4980861)