Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

5514 GREEN FOREST DR

5514 Green Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5514 Green Forest Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Westside Home for Rent with rent to own option. This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house features brand new flooring, appliances and fresh paint. Washer and Dryer hookup is inside the home. Includes a cozy den area for lounging as well as a spacious backyard with a large storage shed. Plenty of room for outdoor activities! House is located on a quiet street. Schedule a showing today to see if you'd like to call this house your new home!Ask about our rent to own program. Contact us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5514 GREEN FOREST DR have any available units?
5514 GREEN FOREST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5514 GREEN FOREST DR currently offering any rent specials?
5514 GREEN FOREST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 GREEN FOREST DR pet-friendly?
No, 5514 GREEN FOREST DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5514 GREEN FOREST DR offer parking?
No, 5514 GREEN FOREST DR does not offer parking.
Does 5514 GREEN FOREST DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5514 GREEN FOREST DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 GREEN FOREST DR have a pool?
No, 5514 GREEN FOREST DR does not have a pool.
Does 5514 GREEN FOREST DR have accessible units?
No, 5514 GREEN FOREST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 GREEN FOREST DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5514 GREEN FOREST DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5514 GREEN FOREST DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5514 GREEN FOREST DR does not have units with air conditioning.
