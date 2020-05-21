5514 GREEN FOREST DR

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Westside Home for Rent with rent to own option. This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house features brand new flooring, appliances and fresh paint. Washer and Dryer hookup is inside the home. Includes a cozy den area for lounging as well as a spacious backyard with a large storage shed. Plenty of room for outdoor activities! House is located on a quiet street. Schedule a showing today to see if you'd like to call this house your new home!Ask about our rent to own program. Contact us today!