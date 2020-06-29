All apartments in Jacksonville
5510 Graywood Road

5510 Graywood Road
Location

5510 Graywood Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car port. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5510 Graywood Road have any available units?
5510 Graywood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5510 Graywood Road have?
Some of 5510 Graywood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5510 Graywood Road currently offering any rent specials?
5510 Graywood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5510 Graywood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5510 Graywood Road is pet friendly.
Does 5510 Graywood Road offer parking?
Yes, 5510 Graywood Road offers parking.
Does 5510 Graywood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5510 Graywood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5510 Graywood Road have a pool?
No, 5510 Graywood Road does not have a pool.
Does 5510 Graywood Road have accessible units?
No, 5510 Graywood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5510 Graywood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5510 Graywood Road does not have units with dishwashers.

