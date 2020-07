Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

Talk about a great location! This new construction home is just off the trout river, minutes to downtown, shopping, restaurants, and I-95.You'll love the vinyl-plank flooring throughout, 3 spacious bedrooms, and the open floorplan. Experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing!