Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated extra storage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located off of Main St in North Jacksonville and is north of Panama Park. Freshly painted interior with a mixture of vinyl and carpeting. Updated bathroom with new vanity, lights, mirror, and toilet. Large Laundry room just off of kitchen with full size washer/dryer hookups and additional storage space.