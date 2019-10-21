All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5406 COMMUNITY CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5406 COMMUNITY CIR
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:33 PM

5406 COMMUNITY CIR

5406 Community Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Lakewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5406 Community Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
media room
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
up-graded kitchen and bathrooms with tiled flooring in bathroom and kitchen area, the rest of the home has LVP flooring through out. Nice large wooden deck on back of home with nice view of Florida vegetation/wildlife and lake. One of the most desirable location to live and raise a family. New Publix shopping center, Win dixie shopping center, 5 different bank within minutes and CVS and Walgreen pharmacy's as well as various church's and hospital within 7 minuets by car. (Baptist and Memorial Hospitals) Minutes to Downtown and San Marco shops and theater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5406 COMMUNITY CIR have any available units?
5406 COMMUNITY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5406 COMMUNITY CIR have?
Some of 5406 COMMUNITY CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, media room, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5406 COMMUNITY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
5406 COMMUNITY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5406 COMMUNITY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 5406 COMMUNITY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5406 COMMUNITY CIR offer parking?
No, 5406 COMMUNITY CIR does not offer parking.
Does 5406 COMMUNITY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5406 COMMUNITY CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5406 COMMUNITY CIR have a pool?
No, 5406 COMMUNITY CIR does not have a pool.
Does 5406 COMMUNITY CIR have accessible units?
No, 5406 COMMUNITY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 5406 COMMUNITY CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5406 COMMUNITY CIR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia