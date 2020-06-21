All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:48 PM

5375 110th St

5375 110th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5375 110th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0078d9c020 ----
Welcome home to this freshly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath mobile home in Hampton Oaks off of 110th St. The updated grey flooring is beautiful! Schedule a showing online today - this won\'t last long! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! $200 off 1st months rent with full deposit paid by 3/15 and $500 deposit!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5375 110th St have any available units?
5375 110th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5375 110th St currently offering any rent specials?
5375 110th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5375 110th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5375 110th St is pet friendly.
Does 5375 110th St offer parking?
No, 5375 110th St does not offer parking.
Does 5375 110th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5375 110th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5375 110th St have a pool?
No, 5375 110th St does not have a pool.
Does 5375 110th St have accessible units?
No, 5375 110th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5375 110th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5375 110th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5375 110th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5375 110th St does not have units with air conditioning.
