Jacksonville, FL
5342 Oak Bay Drive E
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5342 Oak Bay Drive E

5342 Oak Bay Drive East · (855) 530-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5342 Oak Bay Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Charter Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5342 Oak Bay Drive E · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2888 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Big and Beautiful Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in lovely Charter Point! This home offers beautiful mature trees. i an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and open to the family room. Huge master bedroom downstairs, 2 bedrooms upstairs walk-in closet/storage area, bonus office. The home features an abundant amount of space for entertaining . YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE IT!!! easy access to base, Jacksonville University, shopping, dining, fishing, the beach . Schedule your appointment today.

(RLNE5864225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5342 Oak Bay Drive E have any available units?
5342 Oak Bay Drive E has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5342 Oak Bay Drive E have?
Some of 5342 Oak Bay Drive E's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5342 Oak Bay Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
5342 Oak Bay Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5342 Oak Bay Drive E pet-friendly?
Yes, 5342 Oak Bay Drive E is pet friendly.
Does 5342 Oak Bay Drive E offer parking?
No, 5342 Oak Bay Drive E does not offer parking.
Does 5342 Oak Bay Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5342 Oak Bay Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5342 Oak Bay Drive E have a pool?
No, 5342 Oak Bay Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 5342 Oak Bay Drive E have accessible units?
No, 5342 Oak Bay Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 5342 Oak Bay Drive E have units with dishwashers?
No, 5342 Oak Bay Drive E does not have units with dishwashers.
