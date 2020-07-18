5342 Oak Bay Drive E

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Big and Beautiful Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in lovely Charter Point! This home offers beautiful mature trees. i an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and open to the family room. Huge master bedroom downstairs, 2 bedrooms upstairs walk-in closet/storage area, bonus office. The home features an abundant amount of space for entertaining . YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE IT!!! easy access to base, Jacksonville University, shopping, dining, fishing, the beach . Schedule your appointment today.



(RLNE5864225)