5315 CHESTNUT LAKE DR
Last updated January 12 2020 at 6:39 AM

5315 CHESTNUT LAKE DR

5315 Chestnut Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5315 Chestnut Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Look no more. Stunning screened in saltwater(extremely low maintenance) Pool home 3 bed/2 bath. Large kitchen with lots of cabinetry. You'll love the living room and kitchen views of the pool & private backyard. Beautiful floors throughout the whole house and & tile floors in kitchen and baths. Fully fenced and private backyard, screened in pool. Brand new roof November 2017. Plenty of storage. Prime location with easy access to 95, 295, Philips. Highly sought after area in Mandarin because of walking distance to Mandarin high school and Greenland elementary. Immaculately manicured yard. MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 CHESTNUT LAKE DR have any available units?
5315 CHESTNUT LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5315 CHESTNUT LAKE DR have?
Some of 5315 CHESTNUT LAKE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5315 CHESTNUT LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
5315 CHESTNUT LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 CHESTNUT LAKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 5315 CHESTNUT LAKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5315 CHESTNUT LAKE DR offer parking?
Yes, 5315 CHESTNUT LAKE DR offers parking.
Does 5315 CHESTNUT LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5315 CHESTNUT LAKE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 CHESTNUT LAKE DR have a pool?
Yes, 5315 CHESTNUT LAKE DR has a pool.
Does 5315 CHESTNUT LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 5315 CHESTNUT LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 CHESTNUT LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5315 CHESTNUT LAKE DR has units with dishwashers.

