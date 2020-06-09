5315 CHESTNUT LAKE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Look no more. Stunning screened in saltwater(extremely low maintenance) Pool home 3 bed/2 bath. Large kitchen with lots of cabinetry. You'll love the living room and kitchen views of the pool & private backyard. Beautiful floors throughout the whole house and & tile floors in kitchen and baths. Fully fenced and private backyard, screened in pool. Brand new roof November 2017. Plenty of storage. Prime location with easy access to 95, 295, Philips. Highly sought after area in Mandarin because of walking distance to Mandarin high school and Greenland elementary. Immaculately manicured yard. MUST SEE