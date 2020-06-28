All apartments in Jacksonville
5281 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR
Last updated September 10 2019 at 2:45 PM

5281 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR

5281 Clapboard Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5281 Clapboard Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Pumpkin Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Move in ready now! Almost new home in popular gated Tidewater community. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and butlers pantry,double ovens and stainless steel appliances. Crown moulding, double step tray ceiling at master bedroom,pendant lights. Large master bedroom and master bath with split bedroom floorpan. Relaxing fenced in back yard with plenty of space and water views! Just minutes away from I-295 and the St. John's River. Come see your new home today! Note that the fireplace is not connected to propane source. Tenant may connect at their expense if desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5281 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR have any available units?
5281 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5281 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR have?
Some of 5281 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5281 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
5281 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5281 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 5281 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5281 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 5281 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 5281 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5281 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5281 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 5281 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 5281 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 5281 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5281 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5281 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
