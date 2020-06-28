5281 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Move in ready now! Almost new home in popular gated Tidewater community. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and butlers pantry,double ovens and stainless steel appliances. Crown moulding, double step tray ceiling at master bedroom,pendant lights. Large master bedroom and master bath with split bedroom floorpan. Relaxing fenced in back yard with plenty of space and water views! Just minutes away from I-295 and the St. John's River. Come see your new home today! Note that the fireplace is not connected to propane source. Tenant may connect at their expense if desired.