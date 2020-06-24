All apartments in Jacksonville
5227 Helm Street

5227 Helm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5227 Helm Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LOOK at this Super Cute 3/1/1 on Westside with LOTS of RENOVATIONS! - This charming homes interior and exterior has just been fully painted, offers new blinds, new light fixtures, has gleaming wood and tile flooring in living areas and NEW carpet in bedrooms! Very spacious living room and dining combo that makes for a cozy living space! Kitchen offers all NEW stainless steal appliances (fridge, stove, micro range, & dishwasher) with lots of counter space for all your cooking needs. Carport PLUS detached garage that makes for a perfect workshop. All new plumbing and electric! Backyard is nice sized!

1 pet allowed under 12 lbs with $500.00 pet fee.

CALL OR TEXT MICHELLE NOW FOR A TOUR 904-234-9696!

$1045 + $10 admin fee = $1055 monthly

Michelle Sherrill
Realtor
904-234-9696

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, Fl 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
904-701-3276

(RLNE4759174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5227 Helm Street have any available units?
5227 Helm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5227 Helm Street have?
Some of 5227 Helm Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5227 Helm Street currently offering any rent specials?
5227 Helm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5227 Helm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5227 Helm Street is pet friendly.
Does 5227 Helm Street offer parking?
Yes, 5227 Helm Street offers parking.
Does 5227 Helm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5227 Helm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5227 Helm Street have a pool?
No, 5227 Helm Street does not have a pool.
Does 5227 Helm Street have accessible units?
No, 5227 Helm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5227 Helm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5227 Helm Street has units with dishwashers.
