Jacksonville, FL
5201 Playpen Dr #13
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

5201 Playpen Dr #13

5201 Playpen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5201 Playpen Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Timber Run - Sweet 2/2 is Ready for You! - Lovely condo unit on the second floor. Living room with vaulted ceiling and balcony, nice kitchen with Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Range, dishwasher & built-in microwave, living room, split bedroom plan, utility closet with washer & dryer. This location is convenient to shopping, schools, and transportation with direct access to the Cecil Commerce Center, Florida State College at Jacksonville Cecil Center and I295 Drive the neighborhood then call for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5273303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 Playpen Dr #13 have any available units?
5201 Playpen Dr #13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 Playpen Dr #13 have?
Some of 5201 Playpen Dr #13's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 Playpen Dr #13 currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Playpen Dr #13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Playpen Dr #13 pet-friendly?
No, 5201 Playpen Dr #13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5201 Playpen Dr #13 offer parking?
No, 5201 Playpen Dr #13 does not offer parking.
Does 5201 Playpen Dr #13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5201 Playpen Dr #13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Playpen Dr #13 have a pool?
No, 5201 Playpen Dr #13 does not have a pool.
Does 5201 Playpen Dr #13 have accessible units?
No, 5201 Playpen Dr #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Playpen Dr #13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5201 Playpen Dr #13 has units with dishwashers.

