5201 Playpen Dr #13

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Timber Run - Sweet 2/2 is Ready for You! - Lovely condo unit on the second floor. Living room with vaulted ceiling and balcony, nice kitchen with Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Range, dishwasher & built-in microwave, living room, split bedroom plan, utility closet with washer & dryer. This location is convenient to shopping, schools, and transportation with direct access to the Cecil Commerce Center, Florida State College at Jacksonville Cecil Center and I295 Drive the neighborhood then call for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5273303)