Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5151 Playpen Dr #6

5151 Playpen Dr 6 · No Longer Available
Location

5151 Playpen Dr 6, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Place for a New Beginning Coming in February 2019! - Coming in February 2019! Enjoy this 2 bedroom & 2 bath condo unit as your new home for the holidays. House should be available for showings in February 2019. The floor plan offers the spacious living room with a defined dining area. Plenty of room for Holiday Entertaining. Its a split floor plan giving each bedroom maximum privacy. Easy comfort for roommates. The galley kitchen features walls of cabinetry and black appliances. The kitchen is separated from the living room by a breakfast bar. It is complete with built-in microwave, smooth top stove, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator with water and ice in the door. and stackable washer and dryer. Conveniently located off 103rd St. near 295. Close to shopping and bus lines. Drive through the neighborhood and then call for an appointment to see the unit.

Pets up to 30 lbs.

(RLNE3241543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5151 Playpen Dr #6 have any available units?
5151 Playpen Dr #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5151 Playpen Dr #6 have?
Some of 5151 Playpen Dr #6's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5151 Playpen Dr #6 currently offering any rent specials?
5151 Playpen Dr #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5151 Playpen Dr #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5151 Playpen Dr #6 is pet friendly.
Does 5151 Playpen Dr #6 offer parking?
No, 5151 Playpen Dr #6 does not offer parking.
Does 5151 Playpen Dr #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5151 Playpen Dr #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5151 Playpen Dr #6 have a pool?
No, 5151 Playpen Dr #6 does not have a pool.
Does 5151 Playpen Dr #6 have accessible units?
No, 5151 Playpen Dr #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 5151 Playpen Dr #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5151 Playpen Dr #6 has units with dishwashers.
