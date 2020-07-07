5143 Indian Lakes Ct

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a9980520b9 ---- This 2/2 is very spacious home located in Jacksonville Heights community, enjoy picnics and pick up games within walking distance at Gregory Park and only 11 miles from downtown. Larger bedrooms and open living room with tons of natural light throughout. New neutral relaxing paint colors perfect for any decor. Make this your home TODAY!!! Call for a tour. *Pets Allowed *Section 8 Permited *Section 8 Permitted Ac Central Flooring Tile Indoor Family Room Indoor Vaulted Ceilings Outdoor Cul De Sac Outdoor Lawn Care Included