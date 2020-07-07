All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5143 Indian Lakes Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5143 Indian Lakes Ct
Last updated June 5 2019 at 9:59 PM

5143 Indian Lakes Ct

5143 Indian Lakes Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5143 Indian Lakes Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a9980520b9 ---- This 2/2 is very spacious home located in Jacksonville Heights community, enjoy picnics and pick up games within walking distance at Gregory Park and only 11 miles from downtown. Larger bedrooms and open living room with tons of natural light throughout. New neutral relaxing paint colors perfect for any decor. Make this your home TODAY!!! Call for a tour. *Pets Allowed *Section 8 Permited *Section 8 Permitted Ac Central Flooring Tile Indoor Family Room Indoor Vaulted Ceilings Outdoor Cul De Sac Outdoor Lawn Care Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5143 Indian Lakes Ct have any available units?
5143 Indian Lakes Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5143 Indian Lakes Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5143 Indian Lakes Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5143 Indian Lakes Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5143 Indian Lakes Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5143 Indian Lakes Ct offer parking?
No, 5143 Indian Lakes Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5143 Indian Lakes Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5143 Indian Lakes Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5143 Indian Lakes Ct have a pool?
No, 5143 Indian Lakes Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5143 Indian Lakes Ct have accessible units?
No, 5143 Indian Lakes Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5143 Indian Lakes Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5143 Indian Lakes Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5143 Indian Lakes Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5143 Indian Lakes Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia