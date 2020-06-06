5139 Avenue B

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/2 on Northside - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Relax in this recently updated 2/2 with 3 Bonus rooms, (possible small 3rd bedroom). Features separate living and dining rooms, equipped kitchen, all vinyl or laminate flooring, W/D Conn, Central H&A and partially fenced yard.



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



DIRECTIONS:N on Edgewood, R on New Kings, L on 45th, R on Avenue B



MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Half off second month's rent, if qualified.



(RLNE4914325)