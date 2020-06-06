All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

5139 Avenue B, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Royal Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/2 on Northside - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Relax in this recently updated 2/2 with 3 Bonus rooms, (possible small 3rd bedroom). Features separate living and dining rooms, equipped kitchen, all vinyl or laminate flooring, W/D Conn, Central H&A and partially fenced yard.

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

DIRECTIONS:N on Edgewood, R on New Kings, L on 45th, R on Avenue B

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Half off second month's rent, if qualified.

(RLNE4914325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5139 Avenue B have any available units?
5139 Avenue B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5139 Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
5139 Avenue B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5139 Avenue B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5139 Avenue B is pet friendly.
Does 5139 Avenue B offer parking?
No, 5139 Avenue B does not offer parking.
Does 5139 Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5139 Avenue B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5139 Avenue B have a pool?
No, 5139 Avenue B does not have a pool.
Does 5139 Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 5139 Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 5139 Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5139 Avenue B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5139 Avenue B have units with air conditioning?
No, 5139 Avenue B does not have units with air conditioning.
