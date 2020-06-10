All apartments in Jacksonville
5128 Bilken Drive E

5128 Bilken Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

5128 Bilken Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
This charming 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 1564 Sq Ft home features a separate dining room, separate living room, family room, french doors, carpet in the living areas, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, nice kitchen, car port for one car, screen in patio and a very large fenced in back yard. The 4th bedroom has its own entrance, perfect for a roommate! Fresh Paint throughout! Home is close to Cecil Field, colleges, minutes from NAS Jax, and a couple miles from I-295 access. This home allows pets under 25 pounds!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5128 Bilken Drive E have any available units?
5128 Bilken Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5128 Bilken Drive E have?
Some of 5128 Bilken Drive E's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5128 Bilken Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
5128 Bilken Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5128 Bilken Drive E pet-friendly?
Yes, 5128 Bilken Drive E is pet friendly.
Does 5128 Bilken Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 5128 Bilken Drive E offers parking.
Does 5128 Bilken Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5128 Bilken Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5128 Bilken Drive E have a pool?
Yes, 5128 Bilken Drive E has a pool.
Does 5128 Bilken Drive E have accessible units?
No, 5128 Bilken Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 5128 Bilken Drive E have units with dishwashers?
No, 5128 Bilken Drive E does not have units with dishwashers.
