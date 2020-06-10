5128 Bilken Drive E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities carport gym parking pool pet friendly tennis court

This charming 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 1564 Sq Ft home features a separate dining room, separate living room, family room, french doors, carpet in the living areas, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, nice kitchen, car port for one car, screen in patio and a very large fenced in back yard. The 4th bedroom has its own entrance, perfect for a roommate! Fresh Paint throughout! Home is close to Cecil Field, colleges, minutes from NAS Jax, and a couple miles from I-295 access. This home allows pets under 25 pounds!