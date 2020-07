Amenities

w/d hookup carport air conditioning range oven refrigerator

2 bedroom, 1 bath home located right off of Ortega Farms Blvd. All of the rooms are spacious, and has a large eat in kitchen. Includes lawn service, stove, fridge, central heat & AC, carport and washer/dryer hookups.



