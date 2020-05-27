All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5115 BRIGHTON DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5115 BRIGHTON DR
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

5115 BRIGHTON DR

5115 Brighton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Southpoint
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5115 Brighton Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Southpoint

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful remodeled brick home, 3 beds 2 baths in a quiet cul de sac close to everything! Open plan kitchen and dinning room with plenty of cupboard space. Separate living room with lots of space. New vinyl plank flooring in both living areas and tile throughout the rest of the house including all bedrooms-no carpets! Fresh paint throughout the home. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and master bath has 2 shower heads. Enjoy the huge private backyard with patio area, storage shed & fully fenced yard. Pets are allowed with approval. Home also features washer & dryer, a water softener and a 1 car garage with more storage. View today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 BRIGHTON DR have any available units?
5115 BRIGHTON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 BRIGHTON DR have?
Some of 5115 BRIGHTON DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 BRIGHTON DR currently offering any rent specials?
5115 BRIGHTON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 BRIGHTON DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 BRIGHTON DR is pet friendly.
Does 5115 BRIGHTON DR offer parking?
Yes, 5115 BRIGHTON DR offers parking.
Does 5115 BRIGHTON DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5115 BRIGHTON DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 BRIGHTON DR have a pool?
No, 5115 BRIGHTON DR does not have a pool.
Does 5115 BRIGHTON DR have accessible units?
No, 5115 BRIGHTON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 BRIGHTON DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5115 BRIGHTON DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia