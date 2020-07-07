5112 Courtland Oaks St. TPO

Amenities

Marvelous Mobile Home in Mandarin! - Marvelous Mobile Home in Mandarin! This totally upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home is unbelievable! It has a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful tiled back splash, new cabinets and a breakfast bar! This home features TWO master suites with updated bathrooms and walk in closets in each!

You will love the modern gray ceramic tile and paint scheme throughout.

Convenient inside laundry room with full size washer and dryer connections.

Outside you will feel like you are in a country setting, yet only minutes away from shopping, restaurants and major interstates!

The yard is huge, wooded and there is a new driveway that will accommodate at least 2 cars. Plenty of extra storage space in the shed out back. This home is a MUST SEE IT to believe it! Caution: this rental home is located on a dirt road with repairs being done to rectify the pot holes. Please Drive by and take a look at the area before requesting a showing.



(RLNE5294467)