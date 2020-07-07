All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

5112 Courtland Oaks St. TPO

5112 Courtland Oaks Street · No Longer Available
Location

5112 Courtland Oaks Street, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Marvelous Mobile Home in Mandarin! - Marvelous Mobile Home in Mandarin! This totally upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home is unbelievable! It has a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful tiled back splash, new cabinets and a breakfast bar! This home features TWO master suites with updated bathrooms and walk in closets in each!
You will love the modern gray ceramic tile and paint scheme throughout.
Convenient inside laundry room with full size washer and dryer connections.
Outside you will feel like you are in a country setting, yet only minutes away from shopping, restaurants and major interstates!
The yard is huge, wooded and there is a new driveway that will accommodate at least 2 cars. Plenty of extra storage space in the shed out back. This home is a MUST SEE IT to believe it! Caution: this rental home is located on a dirt road with repairs being done to rectify the pot holes. Please Drive by and take a look at the area before requesting a showing.

(RLNE5294467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 Courtland Oaks St. TPO have any available units?
5112 Courtland Oaks St. TPO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5112 Courtland Oaks St. TPO have?
Some of 5112 Courtland Oaks St. TPO's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 Courtland Oaks St. TPO currently offering any rent specials?
5112 Courtland Oaks St. TPO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 Courtland Oaks St. TPO pet-friendly?
Yes, 5112 Courtland Oaks St. TPO is pet friendly.
Does 5112 Courtland Oaks St. TPO offer parking?
No, 5112 Courtland Oaks St. TPO does not offer parking.
Does 5112 Courtland Oaks St. TPO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 Courtland Oaks St. TPO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 Courtland Oaks St. TPO have a pool?
No, 5112 Courtland Oaks St. TPO does not have a pool.
Does 5112 Courtland Oaks St. TPO have accessible units?
No, 5112 Courtland Oaks St. TPO does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 Courtland Oaks St. TPO have units with dishwashers?
No, 5112 Courtland Oaks St. TPO does not have units with dishwashers.

