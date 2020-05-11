511 East 55th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This hard to find 4 bedroom 2 and half bath home, with 1605 square feet of living area, features a great room with volume ceiling and a kitchen with vaulted ceilings, giving the living area an open and airy feel. Easy to care for Vinyl plank throughout the home with tile in the kitchen, dining area and bathrooms. Modern kitchen with white appliances. Nice pantry. Big laundry room with wire shelving. Large pass through from kitchen to great room with enough space at the counter for several bar stools. Both bathrooms offer double vanities! To view this special home call 321-473-01600. This is a pet friendly home - call for details. To see more great Main Street Renewal homes visit our website at www.msrenewal.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.