All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 511 East 55th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
511 East 55th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

511 East 55th Street

511 East 55th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

511 East 55th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This hard to find 4 bedroom 2 and half bath home, with 1605 square feet of living area, features a great room with volume ceiling and a kitchen with vaulted ceilings, giving the living area an open and airy feel. Easy to care for Vinyl plank throughout the home with tile in the kitchen, dining area and bathrooms. Modern kitchen with white appliances. Nice pantry. Big laundry room with wire shelving. Large pass through from kitchen to great room with enough space at the counter for several bar stools. Both bathrooms offer double vanities! To view this special home call 321-473-01600. This is a pet friendly home - call for details. To see more great Main Street Renewal homes visit our website at www.msrenewal.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 East 55th Street have any available units?
511 East 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 511 East 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
511 East 55th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 East 55th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 East 55th Street is pet friendly.
Does 511 East 55th Street offer parking?
No, 511 East 55th Street does not offer parking.
Does 511 East 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 East 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 East 55th Street have a pool?
No, 511 East 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 511 East 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 511 East 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 511 East 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 East 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 East 55th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 East 55th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia