Jacksonville, FL
5047 Quan Drive
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

5047 Quan Drive

5047 Quan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5047 Quan Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•3 bedroom 1 bathroom red brick home
•Wood floors in living areas and carpet in bedrooms
•Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops and all stainless steel appliances
•Bathroom remodeled with new cabinet, toilet and shower tile
•Two tone designer paint throughout with new 6 panel doors
•Ceiling fans with lights in every bedroom and living area
•Washer/dryer connections in storage room off of the carport
•Large corner lot with fenced backyard
•1 car carport

•Security deposit amount may vary
••Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $60, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5047 Quan Drive have any available units?
5047 Quan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5047 Quan Drive have?
Some of 5047 Quan Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5047 Quan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5047 Quan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5047 Quan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5047 Quan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5047 Quan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5047 Quan Drive offers parking.
Does 5047 Quan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5047 Quan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5047 Quan Drive have a pool?
No, 5047 Quan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5047 Quan Drive have accessible units?
No, 5047 Quan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5047 Quan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5047 Quan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

