5047 Quan Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

•3 bedroom 1 bathroom red brick home

•Wood floors in living areas and carpet in bedrooms

•Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops and all stainless steel appliances

•Bathroom remodeled with new cabinet, toilet and shower tile

•Two tone designer paint throughout with new 6 panel doors

•Ceiling fans with lights in every bedroom and living area

•Washer/dryer connections in storage room off of the carport

•Large corner lot with fenced backyard

•1 car carport



•Security deposit amount may vary

••Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $60, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.