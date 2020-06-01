All apartments in Jacksonville
5043 Tan Street
5043 Tan Street

5043 Tan Street · No Longer Available
Location

5043 Tan Street, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Del Rio

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking to move to Mandarin... Look no further, This home will rent quickly.... Schedule a time to visit soon...Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a open floor plan. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and pantry. Very spacious back yard with privacy fence and a screen enclosed back porch for you to enjoy your morning coffee or afternoon iced tea. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED - PETS WELCOME....Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com.

Base rent excludes charges for optional services. Ask for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5043 Tan Street have any available units?
5043 Tan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5043 Tan Street currently offering any rent specials?
5043 Tan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5043 Tan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5043 Tan Street is pet friendly.
Does 5043 Tan Street offer parking?
No, 5043 Tan Street does not offer parking.
Does 5043 Tan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5043 Tan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5043 Tan Street have a pool?
No, 5043 Tan Street does not have a pool.
Does 5043 Tan Street have accessible units?
No, 5043 Tan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5043 Tan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5043 Tan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5043 Tan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5043 Tan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
