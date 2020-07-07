Rent Calculator
Last updated February 12 2020 at 1:33 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5021 Westchase Ct - 2
5021 Westchase Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
5021 Westchase Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Move in ready Unit! Rent includes water and sewer service, Section 8 OK!
Area Schools
K-5: Gregory Drive Elementary
6-8: Jefferson Davis Middle
9-12: Nathan B. Forrest High
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5021 Westchase Ct - 2 have any available units?
5021 Westchase Ct - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 5021 Westchase Ct - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5021 Westchase Ct - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 Westchase Ct - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 5021 Westchase Ct - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5021 Westchase Ct - 2 offer parking?
No, 5021 Westchase Ct - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5021 Westchase Ct - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5021 Westchase Ct - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 Westchase Ct - 2 have a pool?
No, 5021 Westchase Ct - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5021 Westchase Ct - 2 have accessible units?
No, 5021 Westchase Ct - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 Westchase Ct - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5021 Westchase Ct - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5021 Westchase Ct - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5021 Westchase Ct - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
