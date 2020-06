Amenities

**AVAILABLE JUNE 5th, 2020**Located only minutes from shopping and entertainment, this condo is ideal for anyone who wants to be close to it all! Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the 1st floor! This condo has stainless steel appliances, dark cherry wood cabinets, and stackable washer and dryer. Enjoy this first floor condo with a patio facing the preserve!Small Pets Welcomed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.