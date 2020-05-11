4970 Paris Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful updated two bedroom apartment with a large yard. Apply for this property now as it won't last long.
Features:
- Huge Yard
- Private Patio
- Central HVAC
- 24 Hour Maintenance
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.