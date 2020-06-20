4958 Key Lime Drive #105

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool pool table hot tub internet access

NEW 2/2 Condo - Summer Key is a Key West style condominium community located in Jacksonville, Florida. Nature trails throughout the community with each building backing up to either a wooded area or pond. Summer Key also boasts a 7,400 square foot recreation center full of exceptional amenities including an indoor basketball court, playground, resort-style pool and hot tub, fitness center, entertainment room, internet work center, and billiards room. Minutes away from I-95, I-295, excellent shopping, and superb dining.



No Pets Allowed



