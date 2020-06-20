All apartments in Jacksonville
4958 Key Lime Drive #105
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4958 Key Lime Drive #105

4958 Key Lime Dr · (855) 530-4663
Location

4958 Key Lime Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deercreek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4958 Key Lime Drive #105 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
NEW 2/2 Condo - Summer Key is a Key West style condominium community located in Jacksonville, Florida. Nature trails throughout the community with each building backing up to either a wooded area or pond. Summer Key also boasts a 7,400 square foot recreation center full of exceptional amenities including an indoor basketball court, playground, resort-style pool and hot tub, fitness center, entertainment room, internet work center, and billiards room. Minutes away from I-95, I-295, excellent shopping, and superb dining.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5787463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4958 Key Lime Drive #105 have any available units?
4958 Key Lime Drive #105 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4958 Key Lime Drive #105 have?
Some of 4958 Key Lime Drive #105's amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4958 Key Lime Drive #105 currently offering any rent specials?
4958 Key Lime Drive #105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4958 Key Lime Drive #105 pet-friendly?
No, 4958 Key Lime Drive #105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4958 Key Lime Drive #105 offer parking?
No, 4958 Key Lime Drive #105 does not offer parking.
Does 4958 Key Lime Drive #105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4958 Key Lime Drive #105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4958 Key Lime Drive #105 have a pool?
Yes, 4958 Key Lime Drive #105 has a pool.
Does 4958 Key Lime Drive #105 have accessible units?
No, 4958 Key Lime Drive #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 4958 Key Lime Drive #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4958 Key Lime Drive #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
